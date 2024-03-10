Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Position Trimmed by Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 7.3% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $9,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,713,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,727.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 369,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 349,737 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.66. 208,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,596. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

