Diversified Trust Co Acquires 27,592 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,592 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Envista were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $748,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 41,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 26,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 128,656 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Envista by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Envista by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 925,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Stock Performance

NYSE:NVST traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,645. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVST shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair cut Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Envista

Envista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.