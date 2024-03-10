Diversified Trust Co Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 57,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.55. 2,482,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

