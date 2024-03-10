Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,701 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,336 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $120.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,357,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,574. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.36.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,435 shares of company stock valued at $8,071,298. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

