Diversified Trust Co Has $12.09 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,339 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,168,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,741,992. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average of $96.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

