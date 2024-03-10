Diversified Trust Co Has $4.56 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,888 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,316,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,512,996. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $200.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

