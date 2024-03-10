Diversified Trust Co Has $8.05 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

CVX stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,528,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,939. The firm has a market cap of $278.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

