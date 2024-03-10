Diversified Trust Co Has $9.67 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,098,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,104,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded down $10.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $757.68. 1,026,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $753.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $663.36. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $815.32.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

