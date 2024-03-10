Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,405 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.6% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2 %

META traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $505.95. 18,597,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,066,848. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $429.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.91. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.82 and a 52-week high of $523.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $9,392,538.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $9,392,538.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $558,026,354. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

