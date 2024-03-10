Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,640,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362,295 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.60. 42,769,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,691,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $36.13.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

