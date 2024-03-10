Diversified Trust Co Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Tesla by 72.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,893 shares of company stock valued at $21,512,829. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.34. 85,544,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,624,072. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.28 and a 200 day moving average of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $558.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.04.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

