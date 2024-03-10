Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $18.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $762.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,054,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $694.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $618.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $312.31 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

