Diversified Trust Co Sells 29,879 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 674,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,879 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $43,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 256,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $874,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 242,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,855,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,776,000 after purchasing an additional 298,998 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,262,966 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.53.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

