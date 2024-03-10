Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.250–0.210 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.0 million-$80.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.5 million. Domo also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.460–0.360 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19.

In other news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $66,097.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,718,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,549,000 after purchasing an additional 173,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 210,957 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 87.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,771,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,383,000 after purchasing an additional 828,342 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Domo by 24.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,217 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Domo by 23.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 215,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

