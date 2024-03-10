Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dorman Products

Dorman Products Trading Down 0.7 %

DORM stock opened at $90.81 on Thursday. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $96.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.14 and its 200-day moving average is $78.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.86 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.