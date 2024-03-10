Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Dream Unlimited Trading Up 2.1 %
Dream Unlimited stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. Dream Unlimited has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $18.99.
About Dream Unlimited
