DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $14,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DD. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.40. 2,197,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,261. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

