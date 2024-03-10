DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Posts Earnings Results

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $407.04 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $46.07. The company has a market cap of $731.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Activity at DXP Enterprises

In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 631,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,314,334.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 216.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 51.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

