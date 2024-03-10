dYdX (DYDX) Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last Week

dYdX (DYDX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. One dYdX token can currently be bought for about $4.04 or 0.00005817 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, dYdX has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. dYdX has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $88.00 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000657 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About dYdX
dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 536,043,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,821,714 tokens. The official website for dYdX is dydx.trade. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for dYdX is dydx.forum. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling dYdX
