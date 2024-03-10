Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.75.

EGLE opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $713.57 million, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $104.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.16 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 26.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

