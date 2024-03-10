EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

EMCORE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $0.40 on Thursday. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 67.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EMCORE Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in EMCORE by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in EMCORE by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.