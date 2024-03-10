EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $0.40 on Thursday. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.54.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 67.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.
