Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.68

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.68 and traded as low as $25.76. Empire shares last traded at $25.76, with a volume of 135 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

