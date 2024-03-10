Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,611 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $84,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $1,433,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $135.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $89.42 and a one year high of $153.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,059 shares of company stock valued at $39,205,126. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

