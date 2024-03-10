Enegra (EGX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $17.07 Billion (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion and $661,073.03 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for $200.88 or 0.00288872 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.6940103 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $671,539.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars.

