Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Price Performance

NASDAQ:WATT opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Energous has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $13.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energous

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Energous in the first quarter valued at about $4,244,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Energous by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Energous by 8.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Energous by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the period.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

