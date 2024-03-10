EOS (EOS) Price Tops $1.14 on Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00001649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and $205.87 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000195 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001547 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001669 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001290 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,119,611,168 coins and its circulating supply is 1,119,615,919 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

