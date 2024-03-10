Ergo (ERG) Price Down 10% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $161.38 million and approximately $429,502.63 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $2.18 or 0.00003136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,629.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $429.65 or 0.00617053 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00127230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00052362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008149 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.32 or 0.00208700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00157380 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,900,902 coins and its circulating supply is 73,901,622 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.