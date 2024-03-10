Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $347,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 177,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 149,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

