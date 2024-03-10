Ethereum Classic Market Cap Hits $5.27 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $5.27 billion and $447.45 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $36.11 or 0.00052051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,380.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $424.05 or 0.00611283 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00126486 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008199 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00207782 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00057821 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.02 or 0.00155720 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000449 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,963,879 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
