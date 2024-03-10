Ethereum Reaches Market Capitalization of $469.25 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,907.10 or 0.05618501 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $469.25 billion and approximately $14.22 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00060858 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00020168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00020415 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00019019 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,101,802 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

