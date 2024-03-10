Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 423.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Evogene Stock Down 3.1 %

EVGN opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Evogene by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evogene by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28,493 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evogene by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Evogene by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

