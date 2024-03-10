Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Holdings Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7,995.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Exelixis by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Exelixis Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of EXEL stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.
Insider Activity at Exelixis
In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,432 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Exelixis Profile
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
