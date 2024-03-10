Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.09 on April 15th

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 1.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 57 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 140.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

FRT stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $107.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Creative Planning raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

