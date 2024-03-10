Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 498.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,859 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,096,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,698,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day moving average is $58.09. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

