Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.26

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.26 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 38.40 ($0.49). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.48), with a volume of 257,004 shares changing hands.

Filtronic Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £82.33 million, a PE ratio of 1,695.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.30.

Filtronic Company Profile

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

