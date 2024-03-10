Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 881 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 537.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $137.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $140.86. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

