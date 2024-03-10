Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8,299.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $162,162,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,489. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of COP opened at $113.00 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

