Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $309,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1,285.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $2,304,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.37 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average is $77.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

