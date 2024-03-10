FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after buying an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at $76,732,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $322.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 896.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.06.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

