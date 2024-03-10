FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,380 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of J. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 629.4% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,354,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,217 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $106,946,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $66,583,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J opened at $146.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $149.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

