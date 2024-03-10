First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.60

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and traded as high as $29.00. First Farmers and Merchants shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

First Farmers and Merchants Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74.

Get First Farmers and Merchants alerts:

First Farmers and Merchants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%.

First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers and Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers and Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.