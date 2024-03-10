First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,232 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $125.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

