First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.67

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.67 and traded as low as $15.87. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 1,191 shares traded.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

