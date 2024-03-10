First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.72. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $19.53.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Equities research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

