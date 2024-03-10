First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.86

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.86 and traded as high as $17.27. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 69,270 shares.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.