First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.86

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.86 and traded as high as $17.27. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 69,270 shares.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 219,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.