Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.