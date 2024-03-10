Flare Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.46 Billion (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. Flare has a market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $24.60 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Flare has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 34,802,303,052 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 34,802,303,052.231285 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.04358914 USD and is up 5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $19,120,389.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

