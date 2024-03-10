Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.080-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.68.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $24.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Foot Locker by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

