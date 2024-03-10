Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSP opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

About Franklin Street Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

