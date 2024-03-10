Frax Share 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $36.47 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for $8.94 or 0.00012887 BTC on major exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $690.67 million and $36.47 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000658 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Frax Share
Frax Share was first traded on December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,250,564 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Frax Share
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars.
